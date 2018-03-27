Great news! I can confirm that the latest and greatest 2018 9.7-inch iPad is exactly the same size and weight as the 2017 9.7-inch iPad, so there will be no issues with trading cases, buying up, or getting your older brother's hand-me-downs.

The 2018 iPad, available in silver, gold, and space gray is the same, down to the millimeter and gram, as it's predecessor.

2018 9.7-inch iPad size and weight measurements:

Wi-Fi

Height: 9.4 inches (240 mm)

Width: 6.6 inches (169.5 mm)

Depth: 0.29 inch (7.5 mm)

Weight: 1.03 pounds (469 g)

Wi-Fi + Cellular

Height: 9.4 inches (240 mm)

Width: 6.6 inches (169.5 mm)

Depth: 0.29 inch (7.5 mm)

Weight: 1.05 pounds (478 g)

2017 9.7-inch iPad size and weight measurements:

Wi-Fi

Height: 9.4 inches (240 mm)

Width: 6.6 inches (169.5 mm)

Depth: 0.29 inch (7.5 mm)

Weight: 1.03 pounds (469 g)

Wi-Fi + Cellular

Height: 9.4 inches (240 mm)

Width: 6.6 inches (169.5 mm)

Depth: 0.29 inch (7.5 mm)

Weight: 1.05 pounds (478 g)

No worries. Your new iPad will fit your old case (or your old iPad will fit with new cases)!

