Doom Eternal is an upcoming first-person shooter that continues the story of the reboot. It looks absolutely spectacular on Xbox One X and should provide plenty of single-player and multiplayer enjoyment. In addition to Xbox One, Doom Eternal should be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

This weekend, QuakeCon 2019 is taking place in Texas, and publisher Bethesda used this to showcase new Doom Eternal gameplay. Not only did we get a look at the campaign — including a terrifying new demon — we also got a taste of the "Battle Mode." There's a lot of love about this glory action game. Hopefully, the changes to multiplayer will attract more gamers to that component this time around.

Battle Mode features a number of unique demons. While there may be a slight learning curve because each one of them is unique, the publisher said that they were easy to learn. Doom Eternal is not an overly complex game, so we don't expect gamers to have an issue with it.

Recently, Bethesda announced a Doom Eternal: Collector's Edition with a wearable replica Doom Slayer helmet. The widely-anticipated collector's edition also contains a lithograph, a book of Doom lore, demonic slayer skin, soundtracks from the franchise, a steel case, and the one-year pass.