What you need to know
- Doom Eternal has a new launch trailer, showing more glimpses of what players will be fighting through.
- The trailer also shows an absolutely massive new monster.
- Doom Eternal is scheduled to release on March 20 for most platforms except Nintendo Switch.
Doom Eternal is almost here. Ahead of its release, Bethesda has released one last new look at the game through a launch trailer, which gives us a glimpse at some really, really big foes. You can check out the Doom Eternal launch trailer below.
Doom Eternal is bringing tons of new features for players to enjoy, such as the ability to customize the look of the Slayer in the campaign. You can even grab a unicorn-themed skin from a Twitch Prime promotion.
If you'd like to learn more about Doom Eternal, our senior staff editor Carli Velocci got a chance to play a few hours of the game at a preview event. You can check out her thoughts right here. There's also some new gameplay in the video below, where you can listen to Velocci explain some of the changes coming.
Doom Eternal is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia on March 20, with a Nintendo Switch release coming sometime later, though there's no exact release date at this time..
Raise Hell
Doom Eternal
They are rage, you are worse.
Doom Eternal brings everything players loved about the Doom 2016 game with even more executions, more demons, more campaign, and more brutal combat.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPhone cables are surprisingly good at tying umbilical cords
Apple's Lightning cables are great little things. They can charge things and help deliver babies. Who knew?
Stop coronavirus by using this Apple Watch app to time handwashes
The CDC says that we should be washing our hands for 20 seconds, but it's 2020 and we live in the future. Who wants to count?
MacBooks featuring Apple-designed chips could arrive as early as 2020
A report from Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple-designed chips may feature in MacBooks as early as Q4 of 2020.
Need an extra Nintendo Switch charging cable? Try these out!
If you need some extra cables for your Nintendo Switch, make sure the cables you get are high quality. These USB-C cables are our favorites you can choose from.