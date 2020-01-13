Bethesda announced today that a new trailer for Doom Eternal is coming tomorrow. While we don't know exactly what the trailer will entail, it's a safe guess that we'll get another look at the campaign mode, where players will hack through the Hordes of Hell, on Earth and elsewhere.

The new trailer is coming at 12:30 p.m. ET. You can tune into the Bethesda Twitch channel before then, as a countdown will start at 11:00 a.m. ET. We'll be sure to update this when the trailer is released.

For more information on Doom Eternal, you can check out the Battlemode trailer released last year. Doom Eternal is the first Bethesda Softworks game from id Software developed with id Tech 7. After originally being set to release back in November 2019, it's now scheduled to be released on March 20 later this year, except for the Nintendo Switch version, which is being seperately developed by Panic Button and does not have a release date.