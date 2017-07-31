The first day of classes is fast approaching, make sure you have the right tech to survive!

Although we a still in the middle of summer right now, the time for tests, exams, midterms, and yes, dorm rooms is drawing closer with each passing day.

Once you have decided on which laptop you're going to use this fall — MacBook, PC, or Chromebook — you'll need to make sure you grab a few other tech items to help you through the year.

If you're heading to the dorms this fall for the first time, or you're a returning member of the dorm life, here's a list of essentials tech items to help you make it through the grind.

Bose QuietComfort 35

Sometimes life in the dorm can get loud when you need to study, that's where the excellent quality and noise-cancelling power of the Bose QuietComfort 35 (QC35) comes in handy.

The Bose brand has been the gold standard for active noise-cancelling headphones for years, and it's Bluetooth QC35 over-ear model that carries the torch.

Though other brands have come close to matching Bose's quality, I still think Bose is the headphone manufacturer to beat, and I'm not the only one.

iMore's own Serenity Caldwell brings her QC35s everywhere and continues to be impressed.

" I've used them on planes and on the bus. I've used them to drown out animal noises and small children. I am never taking off Bose's QC 35 noise-cancelling wireless headphones."

I know battery life is of extreme concern when it comes to anything that runs on Bluetooth, but the QC 35 has a 20-hour battery life. Plus, even if you do run out of power, you can use the included AUX cable to still listen to the audio. The noise-cancelling feature, however, will not function if the battery is dead.

You can pick up a pair from Amazon for $349.

See at Amazon

UE Boom 2

Living up to its onomatopoeic name, the UE Boom 2 is an impressive speaker, offering 360-degree sound in a truly portable package. Perfect for when you're done studying and want to throw a party in your dorm room.

The Boom 2 has a very high water resistance rating, allowing it to be submerged in 3 feet of water for 30 minutes and emerge just fine. It's also protected against dirt and mud, but you can hand-wash the speaker with warm, soapy water just in case it gets messy.

UE Boom 2's battery will last you approximately 15 hours of play time and has a Bluetooth range of 100 feet, giving you more than enough time and space to enjoy all the sounds you want to hear. Plus, if you find yourself lacking the volume you want from just one UE Boom 2, you have the option to set up another one to make a stereo pair ($199 each) and raise the roof.

The UE Boom 2 also has the added pleasure of a controller app that you can use to skip songs, adjust volume, and pause music without having to touch the speaker at all.

See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh

Nothing is worse than having your phone battery died during a full day of classes, but you'll never have to worry about your phone dying if you carry around the Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh.

Dual USB ports let you charge two devices at the same time, making this perfect for everyday use, especially if you like to rock your iPhone and iPad all day long.

You get Anker's 18-month warranty, and your device is protected in the event of over current, overcharge, or overvoltage. Pick up one from Amazon for only $79.

See at Amazon

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB

The Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB is what I use, and it's perfect for people who don't need a ton of storage and don't want to break the bank.

You won't have to worry about lengthy setups or stressful formatting procedures when you plug in the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB because it's formatted for Mac and Windows right out of the packaging.

CNET enjoyed the performance, portability, and price of the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB in its review.

"Fast and affordable, the Seagate Backup Plus Slim is one of the best deals on the market if you want want lots of storage space on the go."

Not only is this a great budget option, but the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB also comes with Seagate's great Dashboard software and a two-year subscription to Microsoft OneDrive with 200GB of storage for the low price of $75.

See at Amazon

IKEA TÄRENDÖ desk

While working on your laptop doesn't require a desk, it's certainly an advantage to have a good reliable desk kicking around your dorm room. Not only is the IKEA TÄRENDÖ desk simple in design, but it's also quite compact.

Approximately 43-inches by 26-inches, the TÄRENDÖ is perfect for fitting into small corners, and since it's only four legs and a desk top, the assembly is as easy as IKEA furniture gets.

This little bit of storage space will only cost you $39 and you can get it in black or white.

See at IKEA

IKEA ADDE chair

If you're planning on getting a desk for your dorm room, you'll need a chair, too. IKEA's ADDE chair comes in black or white and is as simple as chairs come.

It will only cost you $12.50, so if for some reason it doesn't survive until the end of the year, your bank account won't be reeling from a purchase you can no longer enjoy.

See at IKEA





Keurig K200

No one can survive college without coffee. That's why you need to pick up the Keurig K200.

Keurig is a single cup coffee maker that is easy to operate, making it perfect for use in the morning when your brain hasn't woken up yet. Plus, the K200 version of the Keurig brewer comes with a 40oz refillable reservoir, so you don't have to add water for every cup you brew.

You'll need to buy special coffee pods known as "K-Cups," but there are hundreds of different brands you can buy from at your local supermarket. If you're worried about the environmental impact, you can get a reusable K-Cup filter and use your own coffee.

The Keurig K200 will run you about $119.

See at Best Buy

