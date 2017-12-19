Drone footage shot by aerial videographer Matthew Roberts of Apple's new Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, CA was published today, putting the campus' improved landscaping, amenities, and new security checkpoints on display. The video shows the ring-shaped spaceship building surrounded by trees and grass, with more greenery, sidewalks, and a sparkling circular pond nestled within the campus' courtyard. In addition to the new natural elements, the footage revealed the employee dining terrace as well as the Visitor's Center, which was previewed by press in September and opened to the public last month. It seems a new security checkpoint has been added to the Wolfe Road entrance to Apple Park, too.

Construction on Apple Park has been pretty much ongoing since 2013, and though Roberts' footage shows that it is nearly finished, there are still very noticeable areas that need work. Completion of Apple Park is expected sometime in early 2018. For a closer look, check out the video for yourself: