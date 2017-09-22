Dropbox adds support for Files app in iOS 11

Dropbox's latest iOS update (version 64.3) adds full support for the Files app in iOS 11.

Easier access to Dropbox: Once you upgrade to iOS 11, you can access your Dropbox files from the new Files app and supported third-party apps. No need to flip back and forth between apps.

After you've updated to the latest version of Dropbox, you'll need to re-authenticate in order to access your files using the Files app. It's as simple as opening up Files in iOS, tapping on the Dropbox folder in Locations, and following the prompts to authenticate your account. Afterward you'll be able to access all the files you've stored in Dropbox both within the Files app and in any app that supports iOS 11's new document picker.

The company announced support for the Files app back in June:

You'll be able to access files in your Dropbox account from third-party apps just as if they were stored on your iPhone or iPad. This integration will even work with Dropbox-specific features for teams, like commenting and viewer info, letting you collaborate on files from any app that supports file browsing.

You can learn more about the Files app in iOS 11 by checking out our guide!

