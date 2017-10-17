If you need all the features of a business account without actually working for a business, Dropbox now has you covered.

Today Dropbox launched a new account tier with freelancers in mind. It's called Dropbox Professional, and offers all the perks of having a Dropbox business account without having to work for a business. For a monthly subscription fee of $20, users will get 1TB of storage plus a few additional features:

Dropbox Showcase: This is a new feature for those who want to be able to present work to clients in an organized and visually appealing way. It allows users to customize the layout of photos, charts, logos, captions and texts so they form a beautiful and cohesive whole, and then turn it into a PDF that they can share with others. Showcase also lets users keep tabs on who views and downloads their work, and lets viewers leave comments on work they've seen.

Smart Sync: Previously only available to users with business accounts, this feature allows users to save and view their files however they want. Even if you choose to save a document to the cloud instead of your hard drive, you'll be able to see it on your desktop. This cuts down on hunting for files across multiple means of storage.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR): Having OCR means that Dropbox can read and recognize the text in documents you scan in, making them searchable.

120-Day Version History: This allows users to view older versions of documents as well as recover deleted documents for up to 120 days.

If you're interested in signing up for Dropbox Professional, you can do so on the revamped Dropbox website.

