  • The latest game to land on Apple Arcade is Roundguard.
  • It's a "bouncy dungeon crawler".
  • There are pinball physics involved, too.

Apple Arcade has a new game for subscribers to enjoy, with Roundguard now available for download from the App Store.

The game is "a bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics" which sounds surprisingly fun. You can get a feel for the game in the video below, but if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber why not just download it and see for yourself?

Roundguard is a bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics, lots of loot, and a randomized castle full of oddballs. Press your luck against hordes of dangerously cute monsters and challenging roguelike elements in this all-round bouncy adventure!

The developer, Wonderbelly Games, claims that anyone who enjoys "roguelikes & Peggle" will enjoy Roundguard, so that's enough for me!

You can download Roundguard for free – assuming you pay the $4.99 per month for Apple Arcade – from the App Store now.

