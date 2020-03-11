What you need to know
- E3 has taken place annually since 1995.
- Several major events, such as GDC 2020, have been canceled this year due to COVID-19.
- Today, the ESA confirmed that E3 2020 has been canceled.
After rumors that spread over the last couple of days that E3 2020 was going to be canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, we've got confirmation from the ESA: E3 2020 is being canceled.
"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry--our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners--we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles," the ESA said.
"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today."
It is not currently known what form the annual presentations of brands like Xbox and Bethesda will look like at this point, as these events are usually held as a part of E3.
This story is currently developing
Ring Doorbell 3, Doorbell 3 Plus coming April 8, pre-orders available now
Ring has just announced four brand new products including its new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus.
Apple doesn't want you in its stores in case you're carrying coronavirus
Apple is limiting the number of people who can enter its Apple Stores in an attempt to limit the spreading of coronavirus
Apple to close all of its Italian stores this weekend
Apple is set to close all of its Italian Apple stores this weekend, as the entire country remains locked down due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Here are a dozen Eggcellent games for Nintendo Switch this Easter
Looking for some great family-friendly multiplayer games to enjoy together this Easter weekend? Here are some of our top picks for Nintendo Switch!