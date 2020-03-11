After rumors that spread over the last couple of days that E3 2020 was going to be canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, we've got confirmation from the ESA: E3 2020 is being canceled.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry--our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners--we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles," the ESA said.

"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today."

It is not currently known what form the annual presentations of brands like Xbox and Bethesda will look like at this point, as these events are usually held as a part of E3.

This story is currently developing