Apple's 2020 iPad has only been around since September but you can already save as much as $69 on one at Amazon. The early Black Friday sale drops the entry-level 32GB model to just $279.99 and takes even more off the higher-capacity and cellular options. Be sure to clip on-page coupons where you see them for the full savings. This sale is matching a members-only offer at Best Buy.

Like the 7th-gen before it, the most-recent iPad has a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with a 2160-by-1620 pixel resolution. You'll also get a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for security plus an 8MP 1080p camera on the back with a 1.2MP 720p camera on the front. The display supports the first-gen Apple Pencil as well as the Smart Keyboard.

The main upgrade to the affordable iPad is the upgraded to the A12 Bionic chip, making it a pretty decent upgrade over the 7th- generation iPad it's replacing. Though not as powerful as the A14 in the new iPad Air, the A12 chip will ensure the entry-level iPad is super speedy and able to keep up with most work you'll want to do.

According to Apple, the A12 Bionic will make the iPad two times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet, and six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook.

Once you've placed your order at Amazon, head to this guide to the best iPad 10.2-inch cases to pick out some protection and make sure your tablet is covered as soon as it arrives at your home.