Now that Prime Day has been announced, Amazon is unleashing great deals to get everyone's attention about the big upcoming sale. Though the full event doesn't take place until October 13 and 14, there are a number of offers that are already live and worth the purchase.
If you've been looking for ways to keep your children entertained and always learning, Amazon Kids+ is an essential subscription you should know about. Right now Amazon is offering a three-month family plan subscription for just $0.99 so you can try out the service at a major discount. There's really no better way to spend $1 when it comes to keeping kids occupied with age-appropriate material.
$29 Savings
Amazon Kids+ Family Plan
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a three-month family plan for just $1.
$0.99
$29.99 $29 off
Previously known as Freetime Unlimited, Amazon Kids+ is a streaming service intended for kids ages 3 through 12 which offers unlimited access to kid-friendly apps, games, books, TV shows, movies and more, many of which are educational and can help teach your child. Much of this content is by Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS and other well-known brands. There are also "best-in-class" parental controls that can let you restrict what your child will see and set usage time limits. One great feature is that Amazon Kids+ works as a launcher for the device it's on, and you can't leave the app until a parent enters their password to allow the rest of the device to be accessed.
This is one of the most affordable services too with plans starting as low as $2.99 per month. Prime members do score a monthly discount on Amazon Kids+, so that's another perk of having a Prime membership as well. If you're not a Prime member already, now's the best time to become a member. Prime Day is just two weeks away, so you'll be able to score all the exclusive deals once you start a free 30-day trial.
Amazon Kids+ is available as an app on various devices, including Amazon Fire tablets and Kids Edition tablets, iOS and Android devices, and Kindle e-Readers. The Kids Edition tablets even include a free year of Kids+ with every device.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
