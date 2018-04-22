Today is Earth Day! Yay!

That means you should try to get out of the house at least once today to enjoy and appreciate the big blue marble we all live on (maybe give 'er a hug?)

It you're not convinced that you should head outdoors, maybe a prize will jog your Earth Day spirit!

We here at iMore are giving away 3 iTUNES GIFT CARDS to three people who post some awesome Earth Day pix.

It could be anything from your dog at the dog park, a beautiful flower you've noticed on your daily walk, some underwater photography, or even just a cool macro shot of your grass — if it has to do with nature, it counts!

Here are the rest o' the rules:

Be sure you follow @iMore on Instagram or @iMore on Twitter. Use the hashtag #iMoreEarthDay2018 in your post on social media. Like this post.

The contest will close on Sunday April 29th, 2018, so you'll have an entire #EarthWeek to post your #iMoreEarthDay2018 photos online!

Happy Earth Day, everyone!