Right now at Amazon, you can save $15 off the normal price of an Echo Dot. This second-generation gadget normally goes for $50, but right now it is discounted to $34.99. You can pick between white or black at this price. You'd have to go all the way back to last year's shopping season to find a better price than this. They're usually just discounted to $40, so if you've been looking for something slightly better, this is it.

This hands-free, voice-controlled device uses Alexa to do all sorts of stuff. Play music, control smart home devices, make phone calls, read the news, check the weather, hear audiobooks, set timers and alarms, and oh yeah....shop on Amazon. These things are seriously handy. I find myself asking for weather updates when deciding what to wear, and playing music through my Echo Dot to keep my phone battery full. You'll surely find tons of uses for yours, too. Another great feature is that these are updated through the cloud, so everything happens in the background.

Just in time for Prime Day, you'll be able to use this Alexa device to order online and track your orders.

