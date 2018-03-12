Eddy Cue talks TV plans, Apple News, and more at SXSW

Apple's Eddy Cue spoke today at South by Southwest (SXSW), where he commented on a number of topics related to the company's recent activities. Cue talked about everything from augmented reality to Apple's original TV content, and even whether or not the company would purchase Netflix.

As noted by Cheddar's Alex Heath, Cue started by talking about Apple's acquisition of magazine app Texture, saying that Texture's content would be integrated into Apple News. When asked about the struggles that Facebook has had with its own news platform and the problem of false stories gaining traction, Cue said that large platform holders have a responsibility to manage their platforms responsibly

He was also asked about another potential acquisition, that of a major entertainment company like Netflix or Disney. Cue was unsurprisingly evasive but noted that historically, Apple hasn't acquired many well-established brands.

Speaking about Apple's TV content efforts, Cue said that the company is looking for quality, not quantity when it comes to content and that the company is "making big investments" in this area. He also hinted at potential "surprises" coming to the viewing experience for Apple's shows.

The talk moved next to augmented reality (AR). Explaining a bit of Apple's thinking behind its AR efforts, Cue talked about the difficulties of the "ramp-up curve" for newer technology, with things like ARKit being the first step into the world of augmented reality.

Cue also touched quickly on Apple Music and HomePod. Apple Music now has 38 million paying subscribers, but Cue also said that both Apple Music and Spotify, its primary competition, need significant growth before he'd consider streaming to be a good model for companies, labels, and artists. Without going into specifics, Cue also said that Apple was happy with the initial sales of HomePod.

While Cue maintained the usual Apple evasiveness about specifics, he offered a number of more concrete ideas about what the company's thinking when it comes to news, as well as newer areas of exploration for Apple like TV and augmented reality.