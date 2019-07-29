Microsoft Edge for Mac can now read text aloud to users. The feature improves accessibility and also gives users another option for consumer content.

Microsoft Edge is in the process of switching into a Chromium-based browser on all platforms. The developer and canary channels of Microsoft Edge are Chromium based on both Windows 10 and Mac.

The Read Aloud feature allows users to browse the web who are visually impaired or would like to have text read to them for any other reason. It's also a nice tool for proofreading documents.