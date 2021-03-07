It's funny how it's already March, but it felt like last March never ended...funny how that works, right? Anyways, there have been a lot of rumors in the past week, so let's get started.

One of the biggest iPhone 13 rumors that continue to pop up is about a possible port-less iPhone that may need to use "Internet Recovery" for restoring. Okay, I've said it multiple times already, but here I go again — I think an iPhone without a port would absolutely be a terrible idea.

I mean, even with Apple's MagSafe charger, you still only get up to 15W output, instead of the 20W that the iPhone 12 line is capable of with cable charging with the best iPhone 12 chargers. So an iPhone sans a real charging port may take longer to charge, but then there's the issue of how do you restore your data from a backup? The rumor is that the port-less iPhone may use Internet Recovery — there are so many things that could go wrong with that, if it were the case. What happens if your ISP experiences a hiccup? How long would it take if you don't have the fastest speeds available? Would this be able to be done over a cellular connection if you don't have access to Wi-Fi at home? There are just so many possibilities of something going wrong with this method, so I really just hope that Apple doesn't go the port-less route.

On the other hand, there's another interesting one that popped up about a new patent for potential Lightning replacement. This patent shows what still looks like a port on the bottom of an iPhone, but it would be more of an indent rather than a full on port. It would use a magnetic MagSafe-style charger at the bottom, akin to what you had on an old MacBook. This is an interesting concept, and I think it would definitely be better than going full-on port-less. It's unclear from the patent so far if this would have any kind of data transfer capabilities, but I would hope that Apple considers making that possible. Because seriously, who wants to do Internet Recovery with an iPhone?