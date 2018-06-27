iMore Score 3.5 If you're looking for a simple, minimalist designed, drop in replacement for your end-of-life Airport Base Stations with mesh Wi-Fi, you might want to have a look at the Eero Home Wi-Fi System. The first thing you notice about Eero is that its packaging and design have that Apple-like minimalist feel. Unsurprising since the people behind the Eero are former Apple employees. At approximately $400 is the simple setup and minimalist design worth the price of entry? Let's see!

Simple and straight to the point mesh Wi-Fi: Eero Home Wi-Fi System See at Eero Around $400 Bottom line: Provides an attractive, minimalist design, Wi-Fi mesh home network quickly and easily. For consumers that have Wi-Fi enabled devices predominately. Ethernet users need not apply. Pros High build quality.

Sleek and attractive minimalist Apple-esque design.

Setup wizard focuses on replacing your current network.

Kit provides good coverage in 2 story home. Cons Only provides one extra ethernet port on the main router.

Tailored for Wi-Fi only networks.

Must create account for setup.

Placement test is a black box

What you'll love about the Eero Home Wi-Fi System

Eero employs a tri-band mesh Wi-Fi technology allowing for load balanced Wi-Fi mesh connectivity throughout your home. The load balanced Wi-Fi radios work behind the scenes without user intervention allowing for excellent coverage and fast Wi-Fi speeds for all of your Wi-Fi enabled devices no matter which node you happen to be connecting to. Like other vendors, Eero allows for the adding of nodes, called beacons, as needed for your particular setup and requirements. During setup, Eero doesn't assume you have a the Home System kit that comes with two beacons. It simply prompts you to continue adding nodes until you no longer have any to add. Although I'm not certain how many nodes can work together, Eero makes it painless to add as many as you need to provide coverage of your area. You use an iOS app to run you through the setup, update firmware and get your network up and replaced in little time.

Category Spec Networking Interface Wi-Fi/Gigabit Ethernet (1) WAN, (2) LAN (on router) Tri-band WiFi radios Simultaneous 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz, and 5.8GHz wireless Wi-Fi Standards 802.11b/g/a/n/ac Wireless Security WPA2-PSK

What you'll hate about the Eero Home Wi-Fi System There isn't much to hate about the Wi-Fi capabilities themselves as they work very well. However, my gripe is that Eero assumes no one wants hard line ethernet connections anymore. Perhaps for the majority of the world that may be true, but for me it's a "must have" on my network. Not only should Eero provide more ports on the main router (a measly two ports when one of them must be used for your ISP? Really?), but they should also provide ports on each beacon for remotely connected hard line ethernet capable devices. Another pet-peeve is that Eero requires you to create/use an account for setup purposes. On top of this it asked for personal information like your phone number so that it cab verify you as the person setting it up. I understand that is likely used for being able to verify you as you remotely monitor and configure your home network, but frankly, have NO option to bypass an account just to setup a Wi-Fi network? That's a big thumbs down for me. One last issue that was bothersome was that during setup, you need to run a placement test for each beacon you add to your network. The problem is that you don't know if your placement is any good until after the test is complete. Mercifully the test took on 30 second but I had to repeat it three or four times before Eero allowed me to accept the placement in my home.