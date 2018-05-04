Look, if you're a Star Wars fan, you probably have these movies in your collection, probably in multiple formats (VHS, VHS again for the Special Editions, DVD, and Blu-ray). But this digital collection is the best way to ensure that you have some of your favorite movies with you wherever you go, on whatever device you have with you. This collection features the Original Trilogy, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, as well as the Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. All six movies come with hours of behind-the-scenes documentaries and interviews about the making of these movies. You can grab this collection from iTunes or Google Play for $99.99. See at iTunes See at Google Play Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View

Published in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, this anthology brings together interesting stories from around the galaxy that are all set within the timeframe of A New Hope. Each story is told from the point of view of background character or from a perspective that we haven't seen before, such as Obi-Wan's thoughts as he becomes one with the Force following his climactic duel with Darth Vader on the Death Star. With 40 new stories from a galaxy far, far away, this anthology is an essential part of any Star Wars fan's library and puts a new spin on the story that started it all. You can pick up the ebook version on Amazon, Apple's iBookstore, or Google Play for $12.99. See at Amazon See at the iBookstore See at Google Play Sphero Star Wars R2-D2

Sphero had a hit on its hands with the app-controllable BB-8, and they've followed it up with everyone's favorite astromech droid, R2-D2. The little droid features authentic movement and can transition between its bipod and tripod stances, just like in the movies. Using the Sphero app, you can have R2 perform all sorts of actions, whether it's zipping around your home or waddling in place. The droid also features fully operational LEDs on the front and back and plays authentic sounds. You can also take your experience with R2 even further using the Sphero Edu app. This lets you create custom actions for R2-D2 using character-specific commands as a gateway into other STEM activities. You can pick up R2 on Amazon for around $97. See at Amazon Funko Pop! Vinyl Star Wars Figures

Look, there are Funko Pop! figures of everything these days, so it should be no surprise that there is an extensive collection of Star Wars figures in the company's lineup as well. You can find vinyl figures from just about any part of the Star Wars galaxy, from the heroes of the Original Trilogy to the latest generation of characters from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. And, right on time, Funko has released figures to coincide with the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which releases later this month. See at Funko Interactive Porg Plush

Porgs were undoubtedly some of the cutest creatures that the galaxy far, far away has to offer, and if you don't think so, that's too bad, maybe something else on this list is more your style. The plush porg is interactive as well as adorable. It features three authentic sounds from The Last Jedi, which play when you push the doll's stomach. And when those sounds play, the porg will also bob its head and flap its wings. If you've got a porg lover in your life, they're sure to get a kick out of this little guy. You'll find it on Amazon for about $25. See at Amazon Star Wars Battlefront II

While it may have launched under a cloud of controversy, over the past few months Star Wars Battlefront II has shaped up to be something fun that Star Wars fans can enjoy. Developer DICE recently implemented a brand new, more fun progression system, and the game is about to launch its second season of free content. With Battlefront II, fans can fight across the galaxy, on the ground or in one of the many cool vehicles of the Star Wars universe, unlocking new abilities, upgrades, and weapons as they do. If you've been hesitant about picking this game up before, now is a great time to do it, as it's heavily discounted on Amazon right now for between $22 and $40, depending on your gaming platform of choice. See at Amazon Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

If the Star Wars fan in your life wants to take their action figure experience up a notch, you might want to take a look at Hasbro's Force Link line of figures. The system brings compatible figures to life through cool sounds and lines of dialog from the films when you hold a Force Link figure near the wearable gauntlet. Arriving ahead of Solo: A Star Wars Story's debut later this month, the Force Link 2.0 Starter Set comes with a Force Link 2.0 gauntlet, along with a young Han Solo figure, and the gauntlet itself works with more than 30 other Force Link toys in the lineup. The set requires three AAA batteries in order to function. You can pick up the set on Amazon for about $29. See at Amazon Millennium Falcon Multi-Tool Kit