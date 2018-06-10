Three years ago, Bethesda successfully launched a fun little game for iPhone and iPad called Fallout Shelter. It won hearts and smiles and has been played by more than 120 million people. At E3 2018, Bethesda announced its next big mobile game and this time it's an RPG and its based on the world of Elder Scrolls. It's called Elder Scrolls: Blades. Elder Scrolls: Blades is a first-person role-playing game with console graphics but unique to the mobile experience. You can tap the screen to move or use the on-screen dual stick controls. Combat follows your specific timing and movements. You'll be able to fight with melee weapons and spell crafting abilities.

You'll explore hand-crafted procedurally generated dungeons, as well as run around in outdoor environments. You can customize your character with different features and pick your race and class. As you level up, you'll be able to enhance your attributes by applying points to your ability tree. Elder Scrolls: Blades has three modes of play. Abyss - A roguelike experience where you dungeon crawl through a perma-death game.

In Town mode, you play as a member of a group called "The Blades." You've been forced into exile and must return to your hometown, which you find destroyed.