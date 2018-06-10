Three years ago, Bethesda successfully launched a fun little game for iPhone and iPad called Fallout Shelter. It won hearts and smiles and has been played by more than 120 million people. At E3 2018, Bethesda announced its next big mobile game and this time it's an RPG and its based on the world of Elder Scrolls. It's called Elder Scrolls: Blades.
Elder Scrolls: Blades is a first-person role-playing game with console graphics but unique to the mobile experience.
You can tap the screen to move or use the on-screen dual stick controls. Combat follows your specific timing and movements. You'll be able to fight with melee weapons and spell crafting abilities.
You'll explore hand-crafted procedurally generated dungeons, as well as run around in outdoor environments.
You can customize your character with different features and pick your race and class. As you level up, you'll be able to enhance your attributes by applying points to your ability tree.
Elder Scrolls: Blades has three modes of play.
- Abyss - A roguelike experience where you dungeon crawl through a perma-death game.
- Arena - A battleground where you fight one-on-one against other real-life players.
- Town - Story mode, complete with town building, quest runs, and well, story.
In Town mode, you play as a member of a group called "The Blades." You've been forced into exile and must return to your hometown, which you find destroyed.
You can rebuild your town in-game with unlockable buildings, decorations, and more, which you earn through gameplay. Every person's town can look completely different and you can even visit your friends' towns to see what they've done with the place.
Because of the graphic-intensive gameplay, Blades will only be available on newer-model iPhones and Android devices. Here's a list of the mobile devices it can be played on:
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPad Pro
- iPad Air
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Pixel 2
- Pixel 2XL
All this and it'll be playable in landscape and portrait mode!
Elder Scrolls: Blades is coming to mobile devices this fall. It's also going to make its way onto consoles (as yet unnamed), VR headsets (including stand-alone, mobile device connected, and PC connected), and desktop computers.
It will be free to download. You can preorder it tonight in the App Store.
You can also pre-register with Bethesda for a chance to get early access to the game at playblades.com (note: playblades.com is overloaded at the time of this writing and you may not be able to load the page).