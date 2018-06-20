Elder Scrolls fans rejoiced at E3 2018 when not only one, but two new Elder Scrolls games were announced. Elder Scrolls VI was by far the biggest name drop, but also so far off and completely undetailed that there's little use in talking about it. Fortunately, Elder Scrolls: Blades is coming this year to mobile, and there's a bit more to say about it. I went hands-on with The Elder Scrolls: Blades at E3 2018 and learned a bit more about the look and feel of the game. Unfortunately, the demo was devoid of some important details on how the game will work to keep its players engaged. The world

With the constant caveat of the game being on mobile, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is quite lovely to behold. The environment I traversed was varied in both structure and decoration, if a bit limited in scope. My path forward was almost entirely linear, though that may have been a limitation of a demo. I could walk forward by tapping the ground and adjust my view by swiping the screen in any direction. Speaking of limitations of the demo, mine consisted mostly of walking down a forest pathway into a camp of enemies and slaying a few goblins and spiders. There was another demo I did not get the chance to try that took place more in a dungeon cave. But from what I saw, there wasn't much in the way of quests, NPCs, or story direction. That doesn't mean those things don't exist. In fact, I'd be astonished if an Elder Scrolls game of any stripe didn't have a glue of some kind tying it all together, be it an overarching adventure or many smaller quests to get you out into a variety of locales. It's just hard to make determinations about how interesting the game will be in the long-term without seeing that firsthand. Combat, while fun in its own way, can't stand on its own. Combat