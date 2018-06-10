Bethesda has announced it's bringing Elder Scrolls: Legends to Nintendo Switch later this year. It's also getting a complete visual overhaul across all devices.

Elder Scrolls: Legends is the strategy card game currently available on iPhone and iPad. There isn't any information at the moment about whether it will be cross-platform playable, but Nintendo has already announced cross-platform gaming for its Pokémon title later this year, so it's possible you'll be able to play across mobile and Switch.

Bethesda also announced two download code updates coming this year. Wolf Hunter DLC is coming soon, plus Mercmeir will be available later this year.

You can download Elder Scrolls: Legends on iPhone and iPad right now to get yourself ready for the Switch later this year.

Free - Download now