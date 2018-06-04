Apple Music's embeddable web player widget has received a bit of an update. The widget allows you to embed playlists and albums from Apple Music onto websites, though playback was previously limited to 30-90 seconds per track. However, with this recent update, the widget now allows Apple Music users to sign in and listen to the full playlist right on the web.

The change was spotted by Reddit user fani123q and can be seen in the embedded playlist below.

These widgets are generated via tools.applemusic.com, which also lets affiliate partners generate links back to Apple Music, as well as Listen on Apple Music badges for websites.

While some are speculating that this could mean that we'll see a full-blown, web-based version of Apple Music accessible from web browsers. Personally, that seems like a bit of a leap, and it seems more likely that, at least for now, Apple just wanted Apple Music users to have a more complete experience no matter where they go.