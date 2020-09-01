Wireless earbuds are the future, and you don't have to spend nearly $200 on a pair of AirPods to snag a pair worth your time. Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earphones have been around a little while now and they are a great choice in the affordable price bracket.
For a limited time, you can score a brand new set at Newegg for only $29.99. Considering they go for $70 or more when not on sale, that's a huge savings. Simply head to Newegg and use coupon code MKTCVV3 during checkout to score that low price.
Listen up
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds
The Liberty Air last for up to five hours per charge, while the compact charging case provides an extra 15 hours anywhere. There are integrated touch controls along with a noise-cancelling mic for crystal clear calls. Use the below coupon to save.
$29.99
$69.99 $40 off
The Liberty Air are some of the best cheap true wireless earbuds available. They have audio technology enhanced by graphene so what you end up with is accurate and clear. Pair these earbuds with your favorite mobile device and you'll be jamming to all your favorite tunes. You'll also get custom ear tips so you can find the perfect fit and their IPX5 water-resistance rating means they won't get ruined while you work out or if you get caught in the rain.
The Liberty Air offer 5 hours of playback per charge, and the compact carrying case actually can provide an additional 15 hours of usage time. You can use one headphone at a time or use both for stereo sound. There are integrated touch controls on the earbuds for controlling music playback, answering calls, or summoning your phone's voice assistant.
The earbuds each have a mic built-in so you can use them for speaking to your voice assistant and chatting on phone calls. The mics have noise-cancelling technology to help eliminate ambient sounds. They also enhance voice pick up so you get crystal clear phone calls every time.
In iMore's Liberty Air review, the Liberty Air garnered a rating of 4 out of 5 stars with nods to their great sound quality and overall value. If the Liberty Air aren't for you, check out our list of the best true wireless earbuds for some other top picks.
