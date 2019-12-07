__alt__

Whether you’re illustrating logos as a graphic designer or sifting through charts as a data analyst, nothing boosts your productivity like a second monitor. However, if you need to get work done while on the go, whether at a coffee shop or on a plane, you’d be crazy to haul an entire monitor with you. That’s why Mobile Pixels has designed this portable dual monitor, which you can get for just $179.35 by using coupon code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro is a portable dual-screen laptop accessory that allows you to work with two monitors anywhere and everywhere. With a second 1080p display, you’ll have more screen real estate for video editing timelines, illustrations, data analysis, and more.

Switch to Verizon and get an unlimited plan to save up to $700 on a new iPhone

Simply attach the DUEX Pro to the back of your laptop and swing the hinge out to double your screen space. The hinge rotates up to 270°, so you can extend or contract your second screen depending on how much workspace you have. You can also swing the DUEX Pro 180° away from you, which is perfect for 1-on-1 presentations or conferences.

Some jobs require multiple monitors, and with the DUEX Pro, you’ll always have a second screen on you no matter where you go. Normally $249, you can get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro for just $179.35 with code SAVEDUEXPRO today.

Prices subject to change

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.