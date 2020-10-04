The movie streaming business is dominated by a few big names. As a result, the same blockbusters come around over and over again. If you would like to try something different, try FlixFling. This platform has over 5,000 classic movies, and you can get one year now for just $59.99.
Whether you love the adrenaline of adventure or prefer to relax with a rom-com, FlixFling has you covered. This platform gives you unlimited access to great movies in every genre, including award-winners and all-time favorites.
For instance, you can enjoy the critically-acclaimed indie flick Eden, and the quirky documentary from Louis Theroux, My Scientology Movie. You will also find plenty of horror, comedy, sci-fi, music, sports, and more. Whatever you decide to watch, you won't see a single ad.
Along with the library, you can buy or rent new releases via FlixFling. The service works on desktop, mobile, streaming boxes, games consoles, and many other devices.
Order now for $59.99 to pick up a one-year subscription, worth $95.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Apple planning Arcade titles to rival 'Breath of the Wild'
Twitter leaker Fudge says Apple Arcade is getting "big money" poured into it, and that Apple has titles in the works to rival the likes of 'Breath of the Wild'. This is fuelling development of an A14X-like Apple TV and an Apple game controller.
ETA's iOS 14 widgets tell you exactly how long it'll take to get places
Need to know how long it will take to get to Starbucks at all times? Put your ETA on your Home screen.
The iPhone event is coming — here's what I want to see in the iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 will be here before you know it. Here’s some things that I hope to see in Apple’s next generation handset.
Play comfortably with these great stands for the Nintendo Switch Lite
The Nintendo Switch Lite has just come out, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't grab the best stands to make your time with your Lite a memorable one! Here are six Nintendo Lite stands that you should check out.