The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones are down to $299.99 in Black and Silver on Amazon. Headphones like this don't drop in price because when you're the best at something, you make the people come to you. That's just a law of nature. The only other deals we've seen on the Series II have come through eBay's site-wide sales that just happened to work on these headphones. They don't usually drop in price on their own like this.

These headphones have a noise-rejecting dual-microphone that allows you to receive phone calls and also access voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. It has active noise-cancellation you can adjust based on where you are, Bose quality sound, Bluetooth, NFC, and up to 20 hours of wireless play time. The active noise-canceling will last up to 40 hours if you choose wired listening. Read more about them in this Android Central review.

You can grab a carrying case from Amazon for only $13 if you plan on traveling with them a ton. If you prefer earbuds or the neckband-style for headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 are also on sale today.

