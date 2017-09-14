Apple Watch Series 3 is now official, and odds are you either want a new band for your existing watch or could use one for your upcoming purchase. Bands can get expensive, especially the ones that Apple sells. If you've ever looked for a replacement band for your Apple Watch, you may have come across the company Clockwork Synergy.

Well, the folks at Thrifter have partnered with Clockwork Synergy to bring you a chance to win one of five Apple Watch bands. The company is known for making high-quality bands, and the lineup includes a huge variety. We are giving away five bands total, which means one of each style below. You'll be able to pick the color that you want and which size, but be sure to enter for the style of band that you want to win.

If you aren't willing to wait to see if you won, or you happen to want to buy more of these great bands for yourself, we've secured a promo code as well. Entering coupon code APPLE3 at checkout will save you 15% on your purchase.

Entering is extremely easy. Simple things like following Thrifter on Twitter and visiting their Facebook page will score you entries. You can also subscribe to their newsletter and more!

