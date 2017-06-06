Enter Pad & Quill's WWDC giveaway for your shot at $1000 in prizes!

It's WWDC week and everyone is super excited about all of the new products and announcements unveiled yesterday during the keynote presentation. If you missed it, you can catch up right here on iMore! We're also super excited this week to partner with Pad & Quill for another amazing giveaway. One of you will be taking home a prize package worth over $1000! Keep reading for full details and to enter!
The Prize: One lucky iMore reader will win one each of the following from Pad & Quill, in their choice of color:
- Messenger Bag
- Cartella Slim Case for Macbook
- 60 year luxury leather Lowry cuff for Apple Watch
- Oxford Leather case for the iPad 12.9 pro
- Special edition Bella Fino Black for iPhone 7
- Classic Journeyman Leather Wallet
The Rules
There are multiple chances to enter in the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until June 12, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the closing date. Good luck, everyone!
PRO TIP: As you'll notice, you can come back DAILY to earn MORE entries by simply competing the tasks again!
Reader comments
