We've always advocated for keeping your iPhone's screen safe with a tempered glass screen protector, and one of our long-standing favorites has to be the InvisibleShield line. So this month we're partnering with Zagg (makers of InvisibleShield) to give you the chance to win an iPhone X and an InvisibleShield Glass+ 360 to keep it safe! Keep reading for details and to enter!

The InvisibleShield Glass+ 360 screen protection bundle solution for the iPhone X includes a tempered glass screen protector for the front of your phone, a hybrid glass screen protector for the back of your phone, and a new clear, durable bumper. The sturdy bumper protects the sides and corners of your phone from impact for complete 360° of protection like never before.

Glass+ 360° features Ion Matrix technology, which is a proprietary process that strengthens glass at the molecular level making it extremely durable. The all-new 360° screen protector allows you show off the sleek, minimalist lines of your iPhone while protecting it from every angle. The slim, hybrid glass back doesn't interfere with wireless charging, so you don't have to sacrifice form or function to be fully protected.