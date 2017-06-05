Epic Games was part of Apple's WWDC reveal of its augmented and virtual reality efforts, and soon, developers will be able to start experimenting with Unreal Engine 4's support for Apple's ARKit. The company will be making its early access support for Apple's AR platform available via GitHub, allowing developers to start building AR experiences with help from Unreal Engine 4.

From Epic's Tim Sweeney:

And the best news: Unreal Engine 4's early access support for ARKit is available now on GitHub! So, you can get started building AR experiences right now with 100% complete source code that's ready to compile and run. Binary support is coming with the Unreal Engine 4.17 Preview in July followed by launch in early August.

When it's ready, you'll be able to find UE 4's support for ARKit here (the link appears to be down at the time of this writing). Apple announced ARKit today as part of WWDC 2017. ARKit is built to let developers leverage iOS technologies to build great mobile augmented reality experiences.

Sweeney also offered some details about Unreal's support for VR on the Mac. Support for Mac VR, along with Metal 2, will ship in the preview of Unreal Engine 4.18 in September, with a full release in early October.