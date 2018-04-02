Today, ESPN announced that the launch of its new subscription streaming service will officially launch on April 12 as part of a completely reimagined ESPN app designed to be the best all-in-one sports platform. The service, called ESPN+, will be priced at $4.99 per month, and will offer a "dynamic lineup" of live sports, original content, and on-demand content.
According to the announcement, the lineup will focus on four key pillars of content: a multitude of live sporting events, original shows and films focusing on sport-related topics, exclusive studio programs, and an "unmatched" on-demand library featuring award-winning programming. This includes MLB, NHL, and MLS games as well as a year-round schedule of boxing matches. ESPN+ will even include college sports, offering multiple sports and thousands of games and events across over two-dozen conferences.
ESPN President and Co-Chair at Disney Media Networks, James Pitaro, shared the company's hopes for ESPN+ in a statement:
ESPN was built on a belief in innovation and the powerful connection between sports and a remarkable array of fans. That same belief is at the heart of ESPN+ and the new ESPN App. With ESPN+, fans have access to thousands more live games, world class original programs and on-demand sports content, all at a great price. They will get all of that as a part of a completely re-imagined, increasingly personalized ESPN App that provides easy, one-stop access to everything ESPN offers.
Note that if you aren't interested in sports at all, this news is still meaningful for you, too. Though ESPN+ will be the first streaming service offered by Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, a more actually Disney-focused subscription service is on the horizon as well, and will feature Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm movies along with steamboat load of other exclusive content. This service is expected to launch in late 2019.
