Today, ESPN announced that the launch of its new subscription streaming service will officially launch on April 12 as part of a completely reimagined ESPN app designed to be the best all-in-one sports platform. The service, called ESPN+, will be priced at $4.99 per month, and will offer a "dynamic lineup" of live sports, original content, and on-demand content.

According to the announcement, the lineup will focus on four key pillars of content: a multitude of live sporting events, original shows and films focusing on sport-related topics, exclusive studio programs, and an "unmatched" on-demand library featuring award-winning programming. This includes MLB, NHL, and MLS games as well as a year-round schedule of boxing matches. ESPN+ will even include college sports, offering multiple sports and thousands of games and events across over two-dozen conferences.

ESPN President and Co-Chair at Disney Media Networks, James Pitaro, shared the company's hopes for ESPN+ in a statement: