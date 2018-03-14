Summer is right around the corner, so why not let the popular Eufy RoboVac 11+ clean your floors while you hang out by the pool. Right now it's down to just $179.99 at Amazon. This model has sold pretty steadily at the $250 mark since its release, and it's even jumped as high as $384.99 before.

It offers 100 minutes of constant, powerful suction, has a wide rolling brush to clean the floors well, and comes with a remote to help you control it. Eufy also has a newly-released pet variant which is selling for $300 right now.

The entry-level Roomba models start at around $320. Sure, they can offer a few additional features, but at nearly double the cost it's harder to justify the upgrade here.

