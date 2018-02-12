Eufy's basic smart plug is down to just $13.99. This plug has more of a square shape and in some situations can prevent something else from being plugged into the other outlet at the same time. To avoid this issue, you'll need to spend a little more and go for the company's compact smart plug, which will set you back $19.99. You can stack two of these on top of each other without any issue, which is something you'll probably end up doing at some point down the road.

You can control either of these using the free Eufy Life app on iOS or Android, and you can also use your voice to control them through something like the Echo Dot or Eufy Genie.

Neither of these plugs have ever hit anywhere near this low, so don't miss out on your opportunity to load up on them.