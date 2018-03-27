With all of the following characters, you will receive an in-game spinner weapon.

On May 18 the Nintendo Switch will welcome the release of Hyrule Warriors: Definitive edition. If you want to know more about how it compares to Breath of the Wild you can go check out this article . One of the great little additions to previous editions of Hyrule Warriors was the ability to use amiibo to receive cool little in-game items. If you want to start putting together amiibo to use with the Switch release, then here is a great way to start.

Three star weapons

The following characters will grant you a weapon that is three stars or higher, twice a day.

All other amiibo will grant you a Rupee bonus, a crafting material bonus, or a weapon ranked three stars or lower.

When you're hacking and slashing your way to victory in Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition on your Nintendo Switch, you are going to want all the help you can get. The addition of amiibo can offer you that extra edge you may be looking for. Get ready to tap and hack and slash on May 18, 2018. You can pre-order Hyrule Warriors at Amazon for $60

