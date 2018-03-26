If you have recovered from the internet shattering announcement of Super Smash Bros. coming to Nintendo Switch, you could be moving into the preparation phase. Perhaps you are content to work on your thumb exercises. However, I am sure there are some of you that are considering getting an army of Super Smash Bros. amiibo ready to go. There is already a vast number of amiibo available for Super Smash Bros. but according to the trailer, we can be sure of at least two new additions to the roster.

Inkling Girl and Boy

Taking into account that the first half of the trailer features a girl and boy Inkling in combat I think it's pretty safe to assume that we will be seeing them arrive as playable characters. Fortunately there is already amiibo available for both of them. They can be had at Amazon for $10 and $13 respectively.

The Classics

If you're looking to pick up all the existing amiibo in the Super Smash Bros. series, here is a complete list. Due to the fact that have been out for some time now, there are some that are pretty scarce and are therefore can go for some pretty high prices.