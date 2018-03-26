If you have recovered from the internet shattering announcement of Super Smash Bros. coming to Nintendo Switch, you could be moving into the preparation phase. Perhaps you are content to work on your thumb exercises. However, I am sure there are some of you that are considering getting an army of Super Smash Bros. amiibo ready to go. There is already a vast number of amiibo available for Super Smash Bros. but according to the trailer, we can be sure of at least two new additions to the roster.
Inkling Girl and Boy
Taking into account that the first half of the trailer features a girl and boy Inkling in combat I think it's pretty safe to assume that we will be seeing them arrive as playable characters. Fortunately there is already amiibo available for both of them. They can be had at Amazon for $10 and $13 respectively.
The Classics
If you're looking to pick up all the existing amiibo in the Super Smash Bros. series, here is a complete list. Due to the fact that have been out for some time now, there are some that are pretty scarce and are therefore can go for some pretty high prices.
- Mario - $56
- Link - $40
- Samus - $20
- Kirby - $50
- Fox - $5
- Donkey Kong
- Pikachu - $18
- Peach - $29
- Marth - $37
- Yoshi - $22
- Villager - $16
- Wii Fit Trainer -$16
- Pit - $13
- Zelda - $30
- Luigi - $17
- Captain Falcon - $16
- Diddy kong - $29
- Little Mac - $15
- Bowser - $12
- Ike - $42
- King Dedede - $18
- Lucario - $44
- Mega Man - $20
- Meta Knight - $18
- Rosalina - $40
- Sheik - $30
- Shulk - $16
- Sonic - $27
- Toon Link - $28
- Charizard - $18
- Greninja - $20
- Jigglypuff - $20
- Lucina - $20
- Ness - $10
- PAC-MAN - $42
- Robin - $28
- Wario - $22
- Palutena - $13
- Dark Pit - $21
- Bowser Jr. - $41
- Dr. Mario - $20
- Ganondarf - $29
- Olimar - $18
- Zero Suit Samus - $12
- Duck Hunt - $12
- R.O.B. - $14
- Mr. Game & Watch - $12
- Mii Swordfighter - $13
- Mii Gunner - $13
- Mii Brawler - $20
- Falco - $13
- Roy - $18
- Ryu - $13
- Bayonetta - $29
- Bayonetta - Player 2 - $34
- Cloud - $29
- Cloud - Player 2 - $19
- Corrin - $10
- Corrin - Player 2 - $50
Of course, all of the existing amiibo were created for Wii U and 3DS. It is entirely possible that Nintendo will come out with an all new series explicitly for the Switch. That being said, Nintendo is usually pretty good to its customers so we can hope that the original series will be compatible with the new release of Super Smash Bros. on the Switch.
What Super Smash Bros. do you have?
Do you have a collection of Super Smash Bros. amiibo already? Which ones do you have and which ones are you on the hunt for? Let us know below!