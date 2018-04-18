Join me for a moment and bask again in the glorious joy of the announcement trailer for Super Smash Bros. on Nintendo Switch:

Beautiful, isn't it? If Nintendo's projected release date is believable enough to you, we'll see the game, know the roster, and Smash it up by the end of the year. We can also expect Nintendo to draw out their announcements of characters new and returning over several months to build the hype. But that delightfully teasing trailer up there already confirmed several of our favorite Nintendo friends for the game! Here's every character confirmed so far for Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch: Announced: Inkling Boy and Girl

This is a big duh; otherwise, what would be the point of transitioning from Splatoon 2 announcements to Super Smash Bros. like that? The original Inklings (from the first Splatoon) will be the first new characters to join the fray in Super Smash Bros. Unknown so far: are they the same character with two different skins, or are they two separate characters with different abilities? Teased: Mario

There's no way you thought we were getting a Super Smash Bros game without our pal Mario in it. Mario appears briefly during the trailer to gaze without pity at the Inklings who have been brought into the Smash universe. Will we see him in Smash with his friend Cappy, though? That part has yet to be revealed. Teased: Link

Link is another given, which likely made it easy for Nintendo to include him prominently in their reveal trailer. Link here is no longer wearing his signature green garb, but his gear from Breath of the Wild. This leads me to think we'll see Breath of the Wild-based abilities in the game as well... and of course, now I'm hoping for a Breath of the Wild-geared Zelda, too! For now, only Link and his appearance are confirmed. The silhouettes