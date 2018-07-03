Nintendo Labo can be a blast to put together and play with, but if you burn through the basic Nintendo kits, you might be looking for more to do with your Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has only released the two basic kits so far, but third-party kits are out there to help you get started building new and more customizable creations. Here are all the Nintendo Labo kits you can get right now:
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit
We'll start off with an obvious one--the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit. This is the quintessential starting kit for anyone who has never used Nintendo Labo before, as it contains five different projects you can make, instructions, and software. The projects range from the very simple RC cars to the complex piano. After working on the five, you'll be all set to start experimenting on your own. It's also cheaper than the Robot Kit at $69.99, and thus a better choice between the two for new Labo users.
Keep in mind that you'll need either this or the Robot Kit to play with any other non-official Labo sets, as they come with the Toy-Con Garage software you need to make your own creations.
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit
The Robot Kit, like the Variety Kit, comes with the software and Toy-Con Garage. That means that this can be purchased as a substitute for the Variety Kit if you're a fan of giant robot fights, and then used with other, 3rd party kits and your own creations. The Robot Kit doesn't contain as many projects as the Variety Kit (it only has the one giant robot project) and it's more expensive at $76.99. But if you want to go big right out of the gate with Labo, the Robot Kit is a fun choice.
Nintendo Labo Customization Set
Pause! This is not technically a Nintendo Labo kit. It does not contain either software or cardboard and you cannot make projects with it. What you can do is decorate existing projects with the Customization Set. This is the official set from Nintendo and includes decorative tape, two sticker sheets, and two stencil sets for $9.98. And they're official, so they'll be decent quality. That said, if you don't want the official Nintendo decor, you can just go to your local craft store and get markers, tape, stickers, and whatever else you want to decorate with, too!
Nyko Retro Arcade Kit
This third-party kit does not come with Nintendo Labo software, thus requiring you to own either the Variety Kit or Robot Kit to use. The Nyko Retro Arcade Kit folds together into a simple arcade machine set-up that holds Joy-Cons (with included analog stick attachments!) and lets you play games through Nintendo Labo with an arcade-style setup. It's cute, simple, and only $19.99.
GH Labo Toy-Con Garage Arcade Bracket Kit
For just a bit cheaper addition to your current Nintendo Labo kit, you can get an arcade set-up similar to the Nyko, but sans the arcade stick attachments. This $10 kit isn't as raised off the ground as the Nyko, which may be preferable depending on your setup. But, just like the Nyko, it's simple to put together and can be used to play certain games with the Nintendo Labo software.
GH Labo Toy-Con Garage Guitar Kit
Seen those advertisements and videos with players strumming out melodies on a Nintendo Labo guitar? This Labo addon is one way to get one! With the Toy-Con Garage, available in Nintendo's official kits and this, you can make yourself a Labo guitar and play all day. This is super inexpensive at only $10 and is much simpler to make than most of the projects in the Variety Kit.
What's your favorite Labo kit?
Is there a Labo kit I missed that you love? Let me know in the comments!