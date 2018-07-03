See at Amazon

We'll start off with an obvious one--the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit. This is the quintessential starting kit for anyone who has never used Nintendo Labo before, as it contains five different projects you can make, instructions, and software. The projects range from the very simple RC cars to the complex piano. After working on the five, you'll be all set to start experimenting on your own. It's also cheaper than the Robot Kit at $69.99, and thus a better choice between the two for new Labo users.

Keep in mind that you'll need either this or the Robot Kit to play with any other non-official Labo sets, as they come with the Toy-Con Garage software you need to make your own creations.