Games, games, and more games! The Nintendo Switch lineup is looking good at E3!

Nintendo held its Spotlight event at E3 and gave us a bunch of news about which gaming titles are coming to the Switch in the future. While some of the announcements were just deeper dives into previously announced titles, Nintendo did reveal some completely new titles that are bound to get you excited. Here's a quick look at everything Nintendo Switch-related from E3 today!

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Not an entirely new announcement, but Nintendo did show us an extended trailer of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (watch it above), which revealed a few minor details about the game's plot.

You'll play as Rex, who is tasked with getting Pyra — who is actually a sword, don't ask — to the elusive city of Elysium.

The game is slated to be released this holiday season, and you can pre-order it right now on Amazon.

Kirby

Everyone's favorite hungry pink ball of joy is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2018.

Not too many details were spoiled in the trailer above, but the gameplay looks similar to the Kirby games of old that graced the NES back in the day.

As of right now, the game is simply called Kirby, but since this won't hit shelves until 2018, it has plenty of time to get a name change. You can pre-order the game on Amazon if you're so inclined.

Mystery Pokémon Game

No trailer, no teaser, just words as The Pokémon Company quickly let us know that Game Freak is working on an RPG Pokémon game for the Nintendo Switch.

Even with the limited details, our very own Lory Gil couldn't contain her excitement!

Metroid Prime 4!

This has been a long time coming, and Metroid Prime 4 will hit the Nintendo Switch at some point in the future. No details on when, but it's likely we won't see more of Samus Aran until 2018.

Yoshi

Another interesting title that Switch owners won't be able to get their hands on until 2018, Yoshi will be getting his own adventure on Nintendo's newest console.

The trailer above has me intrigued for what this game has in store for us; it certainly has me reminiscing about Paper Mario, and I'm excited to see more.

Fire Emblem Warriors

Not a new game announcement, but a few new details on Fire Emblem Warriors were announced today.

As you can see in the trailer above, some familiar faces in the Fire Emblem universe are going to be making their appearances in the game. Favorites such as Marth, Corrin, and Xander will be lending a hand to save the world.

Fire Emblem Warriors is due out on the Nintendo Switch and the new Nintendo 3DS sometime in Fall 2017.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass

Two DLC packs for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild were revealed at E3 today, and both are coming out this year!

The Master Trials: Will be available June 30th, 2017 and will include a plethora of new content, including new armor pieces, a Trial of the Sword dungeon, a Hero's Path Mode, and a Master Mode. The DLC pack will cost $19.99.

The Champions' Ballad: No real information on this DLC pack as of yet; the only thing we know is it will be available later this year around the holidays.

New amiibo

On top of the DLC news, Nintendo also mentioned that four new amiibo figures would be hitting shelves soon.

All four champions from Breath of the Wild will be available — Daruk (Goron), Mipha (Zora), Revali (Rito), and Urbosa (Gerudo).

No exact word on what they will unlock or when they will be available, but there's a good chance they will be released in conjunction with one of the DLC packs coming later this year.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Since the Switch launched, we have known that Skyrim would be coming to the system and today we got a little taste of what the gameplay will look like.

It appears you'll be able to take advantage of the motion controls of the Joy-Con Controllers to swing your swords, cast spells, and even shoot arrows. Plus, Nintendo revealed that by using The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link amiibo, you'll get special armor and even the Master Sword in the game!

No official release date as of yet; we only know the game is slated to come out sometimes in 2017.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Ubisoft and Nintendo both surprised us by announcing the bizarre new crossover title Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

The tactical-based adventure game promises to be a different gameplay experience as Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi will need to team up with four Rabbids heroes to save the Mushroom Kingdom.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will be released on August 29th, 2017 and is available for pre-order now.

Rocket League

Everyone's favorite demolition derby soccer game is coming to the Switch this holiday season!

Not only are you going to be able to play online and local multiplayer, but the online multiplayer will also be cross-platform, meaning you can play with your friends who have Rocket League on Xbox or PC!

The Switch version of Rocket League will have special new cars and new items that will be exclusive to the Switch version of the game.

Super Mario Odyssey

We now know that Super Mario Odyssey will be released on October 27th, 2017 and the trailer shown above reveals some more gameplay details.

Mario's hat has a mind of its own and will let you take over the mind of other creatures and objects in the game, giving you access to a bunch of fresh new ways to move around the levels.

You'll need to travel throughout the land collecting Moons that you can use to power up Mario's ship called the Odyssey, so he can stop Bowser from marrying Princess Peach!

FIFA 2018

If you enjoy your soccer with a little less gasoline, FIFA 2018 is coming to the Nintendo Switch this Fall.

Play as your favorite team and go head to head with your friends locally or with players from all over the world!

