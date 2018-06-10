Put on your party hats and slip on your hype shoes because it's time for E3 2018. If you're a passionate gamer, then this very well could be one of your favorite times of the year. This is when we get to find out what we're going to get excited about and just how long we are going to have to maintain that excitement.

If you want to know about all the Switch titles that were talked about at E3 2018, then you found the place to be. As E3 progresses we will make sure to keep you in the loop right here, so check back!

Bethesda

Bethesda was the first company at E3 to give the Switch some love. Here's what they have in store for Switch players.

Elder Scrolls Legends

Bethesda announced that the Elder Scrolls card game would be coming to consoles soon and Switch will not be ignored. See more about it here.