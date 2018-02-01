It's new game time! Nintendo Switch has quite a few new games coming out this month, and I gathered them in one list for you! Whether they're new games or new takes on some old favorites, here are all of the games released for the Nintendo Switch this month!

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig is a platform mining adventure where you have to solve puzzles to make it through the level. Take the role of Rusty as he arrives at an old town that needs his help. You can officially get this game today, and get all your steam punk needs fulfilled.

Sky Force Reloaded

Sky Force Reloaded takes on the classic arcade shoot 'em ups with modern design. Once you get into this series, you will be take back to your favorite scrolling shooters with a new twist. You can pick up this game today, and take on all the enemies you desire.

Shiftlings

Shiftlings is a beautifully colored platformer with a bit of a twist, where you have to control two characters. Whether you play on your own or with a friend, you have to control two different people, one large and one small. Coming out on today, you can take on these puzzles with your friends or even on your own.

Night in the Woods

Night in the Woods is an adventure game that takes place in a beautiful world. Break stuff, play bass, hang out, walk on powerlines, jump between roofs, and discover strange things you never knew you would find. Officially purchase this game today, and enjoy the crushing reality of not making it through college and living in the shame of it all in your parent's bedroom.

Island Flight Simulator

Live your dream of flying a plane over a beautiful island in this flight simulator! With hundreds of different places to fly and three different planes, your dreams can become true in this game. Today, you can purchase this game and enjoy flying over the most scenic parts of many exotic islands.

Her Majesty's SPIFFING

Take on the galaxy in the name of the Queen as a British astronaut. You will go into space, solve puzzles, and engage in some top bants with your fellow astronaut. You can buy this game today, and show your pride for your Queen in space.

Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back

Defeat opponents in musical duels and fully become Frederic. Practice your skills until you perfect everything, and don't miss out on all of the parodies. You can get this game today, and show off your skills to all of the best in the biz.

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Taking on the beautiful pixel-art style, Crypt of the NecroDancer is a beautiful game all about the music. You will have to move to the beat to navigate through dungeons while battling dancing monsters. This game comes out today, so you can start dancing to the music.

AeternoBlade

In AeternoBlade, you play as Freyja, a girl looking to take revenge on the man who destroyed her village and killed her tribe. You have to go through the game, and defeat multiple puzzles until you make it to your destiny. You can purchase this game today, and revise your tribes name.

3D MiniGolf

Play a round of mini golf, on your own or with friends, in three different landscapes. This 3D mini golf game will be for purchase today, and you can putt putt until your little heart is content.

Mad Carnage

Follow John Carnage as he travels the post apocalyptic world in this logical puzzle game. After the great world war, you will have to go through the world and upgrade your car to survive. Take on all the carnage on February 2nd, and maybe take your friends down on the way.

Mercenary Kings Reloaded

Become a BA mercenary, and take on the CLAW forces with your team. This 2D classic will have you platforming as you shoot all of your enemies. Take to the mean streets on February 6th and save the world.

Dandara

Dandara is a beautiful pixel art fighting game, playing as Dandara who is to bring balance to the worlds. Jump to defy gravity and combat all enemies that come your way. Take on all those who come your way on February 6th.

Black Hole

This arcade shooter is a modern-Asteroids with more than just space rocks to shoot. You can upgrade to three separate ships in over 40 levels and 4 different worlds. Purchase this game on February 6th to shoot down different species.

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective is a wonderfully made pixel art mystery game with 6 separate cases to choose from. Every case will be a bit more unique than your usual case, and you find yourself working no matter where you are. Get your detective going on February 7th, and solve your unusual cases.

Disc Jam

This electronic sports game is an awesome take on air hockey and tennis, full of LED lit costumes and discs. Take on your friends or fight AIs on your own time, even take on others online! Purchase this game on February 8th, and get your air hockey on!

ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun

Another platformer game with only two buttons to get through the different levels. This pixel-art game style takes you back to the old school arcade days. Purchase this game on February 8th, and take on these futuristic levels.

Aperion Cyberstorm

Take on the treacherous worlds in Aperion, the twin stick action game coming out this month. With up to five players, you can choose three different game plays to fight others. You can purchase this game on February 8th, and take on AI or your friends.

Aegis Defenders

Get your hands on this tower defense turned action-platform game as you explore the world. With your team of other ruinhunters, you are searching for the one thing that will save your village. Hunt for this game on February 8th, and make your way to the Aegis.

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders is one of the most anticipated games that's on its way out this month. Make your way throughout the ruined towns as you rebuild them to their former glory. Make sure to get your tools together and get this game on February 9th.

The Longest Five Minutes

This classic game style will remind you of good old Pokemon or Final Fantasy as you fight fantasy demons and monsters. As you gather a group of strangers, you make your way to take on the Demon King. You can get this game on February 13th, so make sure you don't forget it.

The Fall Part 2: Unbound

As if AI hasn't been underneath enough scrutiny for privacy issues, here's a game where you play as an AI trying to doing anything to get away from your human ruler. On February 13th, you can hunt down your human and end them to take control of yourself once again.

Monster Energy Supercross

Monster Energy was about the last brand I thought would be tied to a video game, but I have been proven wrong! Race on the motocross track, and beat your opponents as fast as you can. Purchase this game on February 13th, and take to the dirt tracks!

Fe

This adorable platformer takes place in a beautiful, Nordic forest where you have to "speak the language" of the forest. In order to progress through this game, you'll have to sing to other animals in their same tone. This game will be available on February 16th, and you can get together with all of your forest friends.

Bayonetta

Bayonetta is an action-packed game where you play as a butt-kicking witch who takes on enemies while being the sassiest character in the game. Get your hands on Bayonette on February 16th, and attack your enemies with your abundance of weapons.

PAYDAY 2

If you enjoyed Payday on other consoles, then you should be just as excited to see if on the Switch. Payday 2 is a great action-packed game that you can play alone or with up to four other people. This game is coming out on February 27th, so make sure you put it on your calendar!

Bayonetta 2

If you were a fan of the first Bayonetta game, then you'll be excited to get your hands on the second one as well! Become the witch and take on enemies with swords, guns, and more. You can purchase this game on February 16th, and take on all the evil people you want.

Which game are you most excited for?

Let us know down below which game you're looking forward to this month!