Have you ever wanted to buy a Nintendo Switch game, but you weren't sure if you would actually enjoy it? There are plenty of games on the eShop that have free demos for you to play before you purchase the game. Here is every Nintendo Switch game with a free demo that you can play right now.

Puyo Puyo Tetris

Puyo Puyo Tetris is a puzzle solving game based off the best-selling game of all time with a little Sega twist. This game has both a single-player and multiplayer mode in which you can face off against friends. You can also play online against other players to test your skills against others.

See at Nintendo eShop

Dragon Quest Builders

Although the full game isn't available until February 9, you can play the demo until that day comes out. Dragon Quest Builders is a building and combat game where you have to build up a town's level while also defending it from the evil Dragonlord's monsters.

See at Nintendo eShop

Snipperclips

This is a multiplayer puzzle solving game that's great when you have friends over. You will have to figure out how to snip your friends into a particular shape to fit into the hole to get through each level. Some levels have different challenges you have to complete, which always include fitting into one shape or another.

See at Nintendo eShop

Pokkén Tournament DX

Every Pokémon lover was thrilled when this game came out, because it was finally a Pokémon game on the Nintendo Switch. You get to fight Pokémon in an arena against AIs, but you can play against your friends too.

See at Nintendo eShop

Just Dance 2018

Just Dance 2018 has over 300 of your favorite songs to dance to as you play against your friends or on your own. With songs by artists like Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, there's sure to be something for everyone.

See at Nintendo eShop

Rayman Legends

Seeing Rayman back on the screen is great, and you can play this game with four of your friends as well! As Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies, you and your friends can tackle every map as your favorite characters. You can also play against your friends in tournaments with wireless multiplayer.

See at Nintendo eShop

Just Dance 2017

Just Dance 2017 is another great dancing game that's great for you and your friends. With 300+ songs to dance to, the fun will never stop.

See at Nintendo eShop

Project OCTOPATH TRAVELER

Project OCTOPATH TRAVELER is still in the making, but you can play what has been released in the demo that is available. This is an RPG similar to games like Fable or Destiny, where you can choose which path to take with your character. You have control over your choices, which will change your story.

See at Nintendo eShop

Blaster Master Zero

This game is an old-school arcade-type game, similar to classic Super Mario Bros. This 8-bit side scroller is a great adventure game that will take you back to your arcade days without having to spend your own tokens.

See at Nintendo eShop

Disgaea 5 Complete

Disgaea is an RPG game where you have to stop the evil Killia from taking over your realm. You'll have to go through the world and get your alliance together to take on all of the evil beings.

See at Nintendo eShop

Oceanhorn

This 3D storyteller, originally released for iOS in 2013, has you on an adventure to figure out why your father has left. You will make your way through Arcadia to defeat Oceanhorn, the sea monster. Grow and find your magical powers and take on the evil beasts.

See at Nintendo eShop

Spelunker Party!

Spelunker Party!, which is similar to MySims, is a multiplayer co-op game where you solve puzzles with others. This game has online and offline co-op modes, where you can play with friends or online players.

See at Nintendo eShop

Heroes of the Monkey Tavern

This game has you meet with the heroes in a tavern, after which you're guided by a stranger to a tower full of riches. Heroes of the Monkey Tavern has plenty of puzzles, enemies, and traps for you to go through and solve.

See at Nintendo eShop

VOEZ

VOEZ is all about music and capturing the notes as you see them on the screen. It takes place in a made-up Japanese town, and it follows the story of high schoolers forming a band that goes international. There are over a hundred songs you can play through, and there are three different levels of difficulty.

See at Nintendo eShop

What are your thoughts?

Let us know what your favorite demos are down in the comments!