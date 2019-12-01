The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explore the land of Hyrule and discover what happened in the 100 years that you've been asleep. This game has tons of replay value and will keep you entertained for hours. $40 at Best Buy

Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99 (Save $20.00) Run through a bright and colorful world as Mario in your quest to save Princess Peach from the evil Bowser. You can buy and wear a number of different outfits on your travels to change up the plumber's usual look. As you journey, you'll explore brand new places and meet new characters that haven't been seen in previous Mario games. This is a wonderful game for players of all ages. It's main focus is single player, however, you can also pass a controller to a friend and they can take control of Cappy, Mario's hat friend. Together you can defeat enemies and progress through the game.

Super Mario Party - $39.99 (Save $20.00) This awesome party game allows up to four players to play a digital board game on the Nintendo Switch. After everyone has had a turn, players will then compete by playing super fun mini games. You can play as several favorite characters from the Mushroom Kingdom including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, and Bowser. This game is filled with cartoony antics and silly scenes, which makes it the perfect party game or family night game. It's sure to get everyone laughing and playing.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $39.99 (Save $20.00) The awesome side scroller feels similar to the SNES classic: Donkey Kong Country. You'll take control of four different Kongs: Donkey, Diddy, Dixie, and Cranky. Jump over pits, swing on vines, defeat enemies, and solve puzzles to progress further in the game. Up to two people can work together to get through each level, so it makes for a fun family night activity.

Octopath Traveler - $39.99 (Save $20.00) Octopath traveler is one of the best RPGs on the Nintendo Switch. It's a single-player game that allows you to explore the lives of eight different characters within the same world. In addition to being fun to play, it has an awesome retro art style. Something I love about it is the challenging battle system. You need to pay attention, level up, and use the best moves if you want to progress far in this game.

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and the Lion King - $19.99 (Save $10.00) Oh, I just can't wait for a whole new world! That's what I'll be singing while I play this game. These SNES classics have been bundled together and released for the Nintendo Switch. I remember playing these when I was a little kid. They're surprisingly challenging and allow you to explore these Disney classic movies in a more interactive context Whether you've played them before and are looking forward to the nostalgia or are purchasing these games for someone who's never played them before, it's sure to be a big hit.

Just Dance 2020 - $24.99 (Save $15.00) The Just Dance series has been at the center of many successful family and friend game nights. While holding the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in your hands, players dance to popular songs and try to get the best scores. This particular version also includes a brand new song from Frozen 2. It's sure to get your group of friends and family off the couch and busting moves.

Overcooked 2 - $29.99 (Save $10.00) Overcooked 2 A.K.A. Too many cooks in the kitchen, is a hilarious co-operative multiplayer game that allows up to four people to play at once. You'll run around different kitchens trying to complete orders and get them out to customers within a time limit. The trick is that you'll need to perfectly work together and divy up each of the kitchen tasks like washing dishes, cooking meat, or chopping onions. This is a silly game that will definitely have you laughing and screaming at your friends. It's the perfect party game.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $20.00 (Save $39.88) This unusual pairing of Nintendo's Mushroom Kingdom and Ubisoft's Rabbids provides a fun strategy game for anyone to enjoy. You'll have the ability to control Mario, Luigi, Peach, and their Rabbid counterparts as you take on enemies and attempt to save the Mushroom Kingdom from a destructive vortex. This is a fun single-player game as well as a fun multiplayer game. Pick it up while the price is this low.

LEGO DC Super Villains - $23.00 (Save $16.99) The Justice League has gone missing and a strange group of similar looking "heroes" known as the Justice Syndicate have taken their place. But the resident super villains of the DC universe know something's up. You play as Joker, Harley Quin, Cat Woman, Lex Luther, Poison Ivy and several other fan-favorite villians as you wreak havoc and try to figure out who these new people are. The game is spread between Batman's Gotham and Superman's Metropolis. You'll discover several hilarious scenes that poke fun at the DC legacy while helping you enjoy it further. What's more you can play this game on your own or pass a controller to a friend for two-player co-op.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy The first three Spyro games ever made have been recreated for the Nintendo Switch and bundled together in one package. That means you get Spryro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon with this purchase. You'll fly around the Dragon Realms saving dragons and interacting with several colorful characters. Whether you've played these games before or are playing them for the first time it's going to be a fun experience. What's more, three games for this low of a price is really a good deal.

There are plenty of awesome Nintendo Switch games on sale this Cyber Monday. It's the perfect time to pick one of these fun titles up for yourself or for someone else. Just make sure you jump on them as soon as possible. Many of these are selling out really quickly.