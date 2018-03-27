Learning how to code is no small undertaking, but Apple aims to make the process a little simpler with Everyone Can Code. This comprehensive curriculum features apps, teacher guides, and lessons for iPad and Mac that give teachers the tools they need to teach their students how to code using Swift. If you'd like to learn a little more about Everyone Can Code, this FAQ should be a good place to start! What's new with Everyone Can Code? March 27, 2018 - Apple highlights Everyone Can Code at Education Event At its Chicago event on Tuesday, Apple's Susan Prescott took some time to highlight the Everyone Can Code curriculum. Teachers in more than 2,000 schools around the world are using the Everyone Can Code curriculum to teach coding skills.

Swift Playgrounds, an app that teaches kids (and adults) how to code in Swift, has been localized in 15 different languages and is used in 155 different countries. The app already includes lessons that work with drones and robots — it will soon feature lessons that make use of Apple's augmented reality framework, ARKit. Apple also announced that Swift Playgrounds will work with its new Schoolwork app, giving teachers the ability to assign activities in Swift Playgrounds, collaborate with students, and track their progress. What is Everyone Can Code? Everyone Can Code is Apple's comprehensive curriculum aimed at proving the statement that's right there on the tin: Everyone Can Code. With apps, teacher guides, and lessons for iPad and Mac, the curriculum is built from the ground up to help educators teach students how to code. The curriculum is based around learning the Swift programming language. Students begin on the iPad, using third-party apps and Apple's first-party Swift Playgrounds app. After completing the basic curriculum, students move on to using Xcode on the Mac. Let's start with Swift — tell me more, will you? Swift is a programming language created by Apple. Millions of developers use Swift to build apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. In fact, Swift Playgrounds (the app that teaches people how to code using Swift) is completely coded using Swift! Apple built Swift to be easy to learn and easy to teach. That makes it the perfect language to start with when you're learning to code. OK, can you give me some more details about Swift Playgrounds? Swift Playgrounds is an app for iPad that teaches Swift coding in an immersive, interactive environment. You can open Swift Playgrounds and start to learn to code without any coding knowledge.