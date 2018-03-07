All that being said, what exactly do we know about the forthcoming port to Nintendo Switch? Let's take a look.

The next offering will be Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Released in 2017, Wolfenstein II garnered seemingly endless praise from critics and players alike. If you've never had a chance to play it, you are in for a rip-roaring treat.

Bethesda has been a powerful driving force in the revolution. First, it stunned gamers by bringing Skyrim to the Switch with a totally respectable port of the gaming epic. It wasn't long after that we saw Doom shamble onto our beloved Nintendo handheld. It now seems as if nearly anything is possible.

There was once a time when handheld gaming consoles were severely limited when compared to their living room brethren. The idea that a top-tier action game could be ported over to a portable seemed like a laughable dream. Then in 2017, the Nintendo Switch came along and things started to change.

Who do we have to thank?

As previously stated, Bethesda seems to be responsible for the major push to bring games like Wolfenstein II to the Nintendo Switch. However, they are not alone in this herculean task. It was recently revealed that developer Panic Button would be involved in the Wolfenstein port. Panic Button is the company that helped bring Doom and Rocket League to the Switch. They know a thing or two about fitting massive experiences onto the Switch so I think we can expect a decent port.

How close will it be to the console experience?

If Doom is any indication, then I think we can look forward to an impressive yet imperfect experience. When bringing games of this size to the Switch, there are, invariably, going to have to be some sacrifices made at the altar of processing power. The fact of the matter is that the Switch just doesn't have the muscle that full-sized consoles do. In the case of Doom, this translated to a slight drop in frame rate. In all likelihood, it won't be perfect but it will definitely be fun.

When can we have it?

As it stands, we do not have a hard release date. All communications indicate a 2018 release, but we can't be exactly sure when. Bethesda has tweeted that they will have more information about Wolfenstein II "soon". We can only hope that the information of which they speak is a release date. However, if you don't need to wait for an exact date and you're ready to push all your chips in now, you can pre-order over on Amazon for $60

We live in a brave new world where it seems that almost anything is possible on a Nintendo Switch. From awesome indies to the porting of titles that we couldn't imagine five years ago, the Nintendo Switch is the little console that can.

Will you be playing Wolfenstein II on your Switch?

Are you going to dive right in and preorder or will you be waiting to see some reviews? Let us know.