In January of 2018 Nintendo did something that they are so often wont to do. They introduced us to a new word; Labo. Moments later millions of voices suddenly cried out, "What is a Labo?" Instead of struggling through sleepless nights staring at your Nintendo Switch and wondering what the heck a Labo is, let me give you a quick rundown of everything we know about Nintendo Labo. What is Labo? Labo are individual construction kits. Their intent is to make design and engineering fun. Each individual kit will come with perforated pieces of cardboard which can be punched out of a specially designed sheet. These cardboard pieces can then be put together to build various toys, which Nintendo calls Toy-Cons. You can use your Switch to guide the building of your kit, like a digital manual. It's kind of like Lincoln Logs or LEGO, but can interact with the Nintendo Switch in various ways.

What does Labo do? Once you have built your Toy-Con you can insert a Joy-Con controller into it. This will allow you to interact with the Labo software on your Switch in a variety of ways. Build a Labo fishing pole and you can be catching fish on your Switch in no time. Are you more interested in music? You can build a piano with 13 functional keys which, when paired with the Switch, will have you playing grand overtures to Nintendo. Apparently, you can even go off script and design your own Labo creations with the software. It seems to be an interesting marriage of creativity, design, engineering, and gaming. If you're worried that your kids aren't getting enough learning with their gaming then this might be the solution you've been looking for. Mavis Beacon this is not. How much does it cost? Upon its release on April 20th, there will be two main kits you can buy. Nintendo Labo – Variety Kit This will include the Labo Variety kit software and 5 different projects to build. These projects include two RC cars, one fishing rod, one house, one motorbike, and one piano. The only thing you will need to bring is your Switch and your imagination. If you want to pick up the Variety Kit, it's going to set you back $70. See at Amazon

Nintendo Labo – Robot Kit If you or your kids have dreams of becoming a robot, then check out the Robot Kit. This kit includes the required Robot Kit software and everything you need to build a robot rig that you will actually get to wear. Toss in your Joy-Con and the software and you will be able to destroy buildings with your physical movements. If you're looking to pick up the Robot Kit you're looking at $80 See at Amazon

Nintendo Labo – Customization Set In addition to the two main kits, you can also pick up a customization set which will allow you to give your creations some personal style. This set includes two stencil sheets, two sticker sheets, and two rolls of custom Labo tape. At current, there does not seem to be pricing available for the Customization Set.