We're living in an increasingly cashless society where even your debit, credit, and loyalty cards are starting to go digital. That might make that leather wallet in your back pocket feel pretty obsolete, but that doesn't mean that all wallets are made equal in 2018. The Volterman team has been working on a lineup of the most technologically advanced wallets you've ever seen. These slim and lightweight leather wallets include useful features including a built-in power bank, GPS tracking, a distance alarm so you never leave your wallet (or phone) behind, and even a tiny camera that becomes active when you set your wallet to "Lost Mode" in the Volterman app — available for iOS — that will snap a picture of any would-be thieves.

Volterman wallets are made of premium leather or faux leather (you get to choose which you want) and feature a sleek and stylish design. There are three styles to choose from: a basic Cardholder wallet, a more traditional Bifold wallet, and a larger Travel wallet that's big enough to stow away your passport. All the high-tech features are included in each model, so no matter which style you opt for you'll get one all the cool features, including wireless charging functionality!