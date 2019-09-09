After all the rumors we've been hearing about the iPhone 11, much of which comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, today, we're learning via MacRumors that some of those rumors are false, and some features are just not ready for this year's iPhone.

According to a note to investors, Kuo lays out his official roundup for what he believes will be announced at Apple's iPhone event tomorrow at 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM ET.

First up: no Apple Pencil support for the iPhone. I know, we all wanted that tiny golf pencil-sized Apple-branded stylus for the iPhone, but according to Kuo, it ain't happening this year.

Kuo also believes that the iPhone 11 will not have a USB-C port. It'll still be Lightning, though there will supposedly be an 18W power adapter with the Pro and Pro Max models, which does have a USB-C connector (this is sort of what we'd been thinking would be the case). The iPhone XR version (the 6.1-inch model) will ship with the same 5W adapter.

The 2019 iPhone won't support two-way wireless charging because "the charging efficiencies may not meet Apple's requirements." I think this means we can get our hopes up now for the 2010 iPhone to have it, though.

There will be new colors, but it's likely this will only be for the "XR" or 6.1-inch model, and the camera notch size and design will not change.

Kuo also reconfirms his earlier prediction that the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will have a triple-lens camera system and all three iPhone models will have ultra-wideband support, which improves indoor navigation (like inside malls and airports).

As the hours tick by, we get closer to knowing exactly what the new iPhone models will be. Be sure to bookmark our live events page and follow along with us as all the new products and features are announced tomorrow at 10:00 AM/1:00 PM PT.