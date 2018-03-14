Have you ever thought, "Man, I wish I could play '80s-style, 8-bit games, but with my feet"? If so, I have the ideal rainy day activity for you.

The Retro Gaming Mat is a fun little gaming system that plugs directly into your TV via attached RCA cables. It comes pre-loaded with 140 '80s-style games common to retro plug-and-play consoles, like Curly Monkey, Thunder Man, and Vanguard. As its name suggests, the controller is, in fact, a mat, meaning that you can either play it with your feet like you would with DDR or you can pop it on a coffee table and slap the buttons with your hands. Basically, it allows both kids and kids at heart to burn off some extra physical energy and enjoy delightful side-scrolling beat-em-ups simultaneously.