Today, mobile accessory company olloclip launched a new set of iPhone camera lenses specifically for the iPhone X. Called the Connect X Lens System, the system contains a fisheye lens, two macro lenses, two wide-angle lenses, and a telephoto lens, and also includes a newly-designed mount that fits over both the front facing camera and the dual rear-facing cameras. (It unfortunately also covers the TrueDepth camera though, meaning that you have to remove the mount any time you want to use Face ID, which isn't ideal).

Each olloclip lens is designed using premium multi-element glass optics in order to augment your iPhone's camera in really cool ways, allowing you to take shots that that a phone isn't usually capable of without you having to lug around clunkier, more difficult-to-use equipment. The system provides a certain adaptability as well — there are lenses for multiple different situations, so you can make sure you're always getting the best shot as opposed to confining yourself to the native lenses' capabilities. Here are the six new lenses and two accessories offered individually in the Connect X System, according to olloclip's announcement:

Super-Wide : A four-element lens with more than 120° visibility.

: A four-element lens with more than 120° visibility. Ultra-Wide : A 155° action camera field-of-view.

: A 155° action camera field-of-view. Fisheye + Macro 15x : Unique 180° wide-anglespherical effect plus 15x increased magnification.

: Unique 180° wide-anglespherical effect plus 15x increased magnification. Telephoto : 2x optical zoom to get twice as close to the action. (Note that to align instantly with the iPhone X telephoto camera, users can easily flip the individual Connect lens within the clip and double the effect of the lens. This helps you achieve greater optical zoom and magnification with Telephoto and Macro lenses.)

: 2x optical zoom to get twice as close to the action. (Note that to align instantly with the iPhone X telephoto camera, users can easily flip the individual Connect lens within the clip and double the effect of the lens. This helps you achieve greater optical zoom and magnification with Telephoto and Macro lenses.) Macro 14x + 7x : Get detail oriented and see beyond the naked eye.

: Get detail oriented and see beyond the naked eye. Macro 21x : Go in for the ultimate close-up.

: Go in for the ultimate close-up. Expanding Lens Mount : Opens to easily accommodate all screen protectors and intuitively aligns with both front and rear cameras with no extra parts needed.

: Opens to easily accommodate all screen protectors and intuitively aligns with both front and rear cameras with no extra parts needed. Pendant Stand: Designed to easily carry the iPhone X lens set and can be opened to form a pocket-sized tripod. Perfect for holding the phone to shoot stabilized video, live streaming, time-lapses or simply watch a movie.

Tim DeBrincat, Director of Marketing at olloclip, shared the company's enthusiasm for the multitude of new products and changes to branding rolling out today in a statement: